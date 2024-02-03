J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 133,359 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,359 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $59,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,601,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

