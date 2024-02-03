J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,119 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,119 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of PPG Industries worth $49,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 327.5% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 72.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 250,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG opened at $140.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

