J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,833 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,833 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $79,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

MDY stock opened at $505.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

