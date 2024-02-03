J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,092 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,092 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $88,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Constellation Brands by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,745,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average is $249.36. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

