J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,753 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Diamondback Energy worth $95,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $150.22 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

