J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $78.80 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $78,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,771 shares of company stock worth $139,531,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $564.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.73. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

