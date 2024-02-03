J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $85.77 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,244,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,765,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dell Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 154.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,089,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,795,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DELL opened at $86.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

