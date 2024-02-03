J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 349,419 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,918,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $345.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

