J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,741 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $67,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

