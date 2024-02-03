Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.02). 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 43,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 58.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.86.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

