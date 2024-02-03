Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

