JMP Securities Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $280.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.65.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $237.41 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $241.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.93 and its 200-day moving average is $183.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

