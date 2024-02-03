John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Up 0.6%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.47. 13,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 10,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 6,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

