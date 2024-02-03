John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 29th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HPF opened at $16.13 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

