John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HTD opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

