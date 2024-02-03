Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 2,247 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $105,833.70.

On Thursday, December 14th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 0.80. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

