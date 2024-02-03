JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$121.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$116.00 to C$121.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$115.69.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
