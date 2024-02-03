JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 890

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 890 ($11.31) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 800 ($10.17) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.79).

WPP opened at GBX 775.40 ($9.86) on Wednesday. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 656 ($8.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 741.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 749.15. The company has a market capitalization of £8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,582.45, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.13.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,281.21). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

