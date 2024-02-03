JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $221.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $174.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.63. The stock has a market cap of $502.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $178.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

