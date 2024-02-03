Kava Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $769.55 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00082952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00030693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000816 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.