KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter.

KDDI Stock Performance

KDDIY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,984. KDDI has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

