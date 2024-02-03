KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter.
KDDI Stock Performance
KDDIY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,984. KDDI has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About KDDI
