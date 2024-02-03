Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 129,265 Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.90% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 315,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,347,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $30.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

