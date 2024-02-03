Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,376 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Diageo by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.71. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

