Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $788.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $783.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.70. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,839 shares of company stock worth $23,319,805. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

