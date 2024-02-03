Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.