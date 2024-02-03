Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 12,438 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.59% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 6.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Stock Up 0.1 %

FJUN opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $533.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.