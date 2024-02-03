Keybank National Association OH Acquires 430 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK stock opened at $268.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.47 and a 200-day moving average of $292.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

