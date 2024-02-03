Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 949,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,568 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PG&E were worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.