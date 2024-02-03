Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

