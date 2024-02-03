Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $122.98 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

