Keybank National Association OH Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $150.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

