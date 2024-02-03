Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,856 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $367,876,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $285.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

