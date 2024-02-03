Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,216 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,805,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,761,000 after purchasing an additional 191,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

