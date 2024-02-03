KeyCorp Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $270.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after buying an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after buying an additional 658,163 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.