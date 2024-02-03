KickToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.57 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $16.57 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016785 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00017890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.93 or 1.00005983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010646 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00177026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01692826 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $16.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.