Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Down 0.3%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 18,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

