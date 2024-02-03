Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinetik in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Kinetik stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch acquired 31,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $2,099,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at $2,515,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

