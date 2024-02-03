Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,860 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $167.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.