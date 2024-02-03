Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,967 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 223,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 798,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,263,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

