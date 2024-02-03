Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,662 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $227.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

