Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Hershey by 10,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $197.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

