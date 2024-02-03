Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VT opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.69.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

