Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,845 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

