Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.
Kirby stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $1,303,695. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
