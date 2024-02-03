Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Kirby Price Performance

Kirby stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $1,303,695. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

About Kirby

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

