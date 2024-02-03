KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,616 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 486,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

