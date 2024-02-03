KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 34,130 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 273.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Equinor ASA makes up approximately 1.4% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 2,985,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinor ASA

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.