KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,280,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.00 and a 200 day moving average of $161.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.97%.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

