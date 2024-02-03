KLR Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after buying an additional 676,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,340,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.57. 158,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.46 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.85.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

