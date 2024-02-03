KLR Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,870,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $172.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

