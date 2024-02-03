KLR Investment Advisors LLC Buys 34,130 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Equinor ASA comprises approximately 1.4% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 2,985,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

